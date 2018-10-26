A Community Conversation with Starsky Wilson

Starsky D. Wilson is a pastor, philanthropist and activist pursuing a vision of community marked by justice, peace and love. He is president & CEO of Deaconess Foundation, pastor of Saint John’s Church (The Beloved Community) and former co-chair of the Ferguson Commission. He is joining Omaha from Saint Louis, MO., to give his insight on grassroots community building, the parallels of STL and Omaha, and what he witnessed and learned while on the front lines after the Ferguson Uprise.

Please dress in whatever makes you feel at your best for this event.

*Event space opens at 10 am for networking.

https://starskywilson.eventbrite.com