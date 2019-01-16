A Light Divided / VRSTY with The Tale Untold at Reverb Lounge

VRSTY & A Light Dividedwith The Tale Untold

Tickets: $10 ADV / $12 DOS On sale 12/14 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2SADb5M

All ages / Doors at 7pm

A Light Divided:

In an industry where it's all too easy for independent bands to give up, A LIGHT DIVIDED continues to overcome obstacles and keep the faith. Our work ethic and determination to succeed, coupled with the intensity of our high-energy live performance, has built us an army of dedicated fans whose support has given us opportunities to share the stage with countless national acts, including a spot on the Ernie Ball stage at Warped Tour. Our unique blend of music that's heavy enough for the hardcore crowd and soft enough for mainstream radio has even won Jaycee "Best Rock Female" at the Carolina Music Awards as well as being voted "Best Up and Coming Band" at the Barebones Entertainment Awards.

VRSTY:

VRSTY (Varsity) is a 4 piece post-hardcore band based out of New York City. Since inception VRSTY has always been about standing out & setting themselves apart from the “norms & cliches” of the Post-Hardcore scene while also bringing something fresh and inspirational to the listener. Blending heavy and melodic instruments with R&B singing VRSTY has already made waves playing sold out shows with acts such as The Plot In You, Dayseeker, Like Moths To Flames, Ice Nine Kills & Slaves while also touring the country numerous times. With a new record on the way in 2018 the band shows no signs of stopping.