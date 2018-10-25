A Night at the Leaky Cauldron — A NiteOwl/Mercury Production

WE SOLEMNLY SWEAR THAT WE HAVE BEEN UP TO NO GOOD...

Calling all would-be-wizards and witches, Potterheads and poltergeists! For one magical night, Mercury will cease to be and we will run service as The Leaky Cauldron — the hub of dubious deeds and mischevious intent.

Teaming up with Marcy Hintermeister & Monica Ortiz of Niteowl we have prepared a very special cocktail menu sure to entice and inspire the witch or wizard in all of us. Harry Potter movies will also be playing throughout the night, so climb out of your cupboard and drink all of your muggle worries away.