Edem Soul Music'

A Super Soul Sunday with Edem Soul Music' will feature artists and works from various backgrounds.

Joining the stage with Edem Soul Music is youth advocate, spoken word poet, and musician Lite Pole and the passionate, and fantastic Alexis Robles.

Edem Soul Music believes that like her creator, music is the essence of her being. "Music that comes from the soul has the power to move you in every way. If your heart isn't even in it, how can you expect anyone else to feel it?" Through her African rhythms, American influences, songs sung in various languages and with the help of her friends 'A Super Soul Sunday with Edem Soul Music will take you on a soulful journey, where all you need to do is sit back. Relax. And listen.

“Edem Soul Music originally Edem K. Garro was both born and raised on the east coast and raised in the midwest. Edem sings in her native tongue, called ‘Ga’ originating from the Ga Tribe of Ghana, West Africa. After completing her 2017 UCA residency and Winning the Omaha Entertainment Arts Award for Best Soul, Edem Soul Music continues to shape her sound with the very instruments she was raised by. Edem Soul Music’s sound ranges from Classical to hip-hop. Soul to Folk. Singer-Songwriter to Electronic while Utilizing stringed instruments like the Ukulele and the Harp, percussive instruments like the Djembe and many more. You can find more on Edem Soul Music at edemsoulmusic.com or on all social media platforms. You can also find Edem Soul Music on Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, iTunes and TIDAL”

