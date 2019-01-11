About-Face w/ The Real Zebos, Dear Neighbor

The Coming of Age" Album Release Show

Doors at 7:00pm Front Room$7 Advance/$10 Day of Show

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

About-Face"Heavily inspired by elements of the alternative and indie rock scenes beginning in the late 90’s and continuing through the modern era, About-Face formed in the early fall of 2016 and has crafted a style uniquely their own. Beginning as a trio of Carson Wirges (guitar/vocals), Zach Brobst (guitarist), and his brother, Josh Brobst (drums), the group officially launched in the spring of 2017 upon the addition of bassist Jon Golden. Hailing from Omaha, NE, the band released four singles over the course of 2017, receiving positive reception.

On the heels of a strong year of gigging and songwriting, as well as a successful Kickstarter campaign, the band’s first full-length studio album is slated for release on November 30th, 2018. Titled “The Coming of Age”, the album represents the next step in the band’s overall maturation. Combining the driven rhythms and upbeat bass lines of modern alternative rock with earworm guitar riffs and catchy vocal melodies, the introspective lyricism explores relationships, experiences, and the occasional existential crises that end up forming the way we describe and identify ourselves as individuals."

The Real Zebos

Dear Neighbor

