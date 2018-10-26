Activate vol. V

This volume of Activate will be a COSTUME PARTY with a PRIZE for best costume. Put on your best costume and those dancing shoes as we come together for a night of music, celebration and community. Sign up for SIGNAL blasts by texting "SIGNAL" to 33222 for info and event updates.
•Featuring•
DFM | Omaha, NEhttps://soundcloud.com/dfm3d
Moeglie | Lincoln, NEFacebook.com/moeglie
Robit | Omaha, NEhttps://www.facebook.com/RobitMusic/https://soundcloud.com/the_official_robit
Mountan | Omaha, NEhttps://soundcloud.com/dj-manatea/sikjungle7-24-12
Huskinopolis | Omaha Drum and Basshttps://soundcloud.com/huskinopolishttps://www.mixcloud.com/huskinopolis/
•Info•
Friday, October 26th, 2018
10p-late
BYOB
+21
Location: 2205 N. 24th street Omaha, Nebraska
$5 before Midnight
$10 after Midnight
**Entrance in rear of building**VVV