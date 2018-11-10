Adam Devine is best known as the star and co-creator of Comedy Central’s hit show WORKAHOLICS, for which he was named one of THR’s Top 50 Showrunners and ran for 7 seasons. He was also seen recurring as Manny’s ‘manny’ on the award-winning hit ABC series MODERN FAMILY. Adam can next be seen on the new HBO show, THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES starring alongside Danny McBride and John Goodman.

Adam can currently be seen as the lead of Netflix’s romantic comedy, WHEN WE FIRST MET opposite Alexandra Daddario and in Netflix’s GAME OVER, MAN! which he stars and produced alongside Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Scott Rudin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. He will next be seen in New Line’s ISN’T IT ROMANTIC? opposite Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra, and as the lead in Disney’s MAGIC CAMP which will premiere on Disney’s new streaming service in 2019. He starred opposite Zac Efron in the Fox feature MIKE AND DAVE NEED WEDDING DATES, and appeared in PITCH PERFECT 1 & 2, THE INTERN, and THE FINAL GIRLS. Along with his many acting credits, Devine is also a producer on the upcoming Netflix + Red Hour feature, THE PACKAGE.

Performances:

Sat Nov 10, 2018 07:00 PM

Sat Nov 10, 2018 10:00 PM