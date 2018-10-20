Join us at Hitchcock Nature Center on Saturday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. for a guided night hike as we explore Hitchcock Nature Center and the Loess Hills in the dark.

This program is being presented as part of our adult education program and we ask that participants be 18 years of age & older.

Pre-registration is requested as space is limited, use the link below to register online. Please register by Wednesday, October 17th. Call 712-545-3283 for more information, registration will not be taken over the phone.

This program is now full, please use the following link to add your name to the waitlist: https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Pottawattamie/Park/Hitchcock-Nature-Center/Events/12002/Adult-Guided-Night-Hike.aspx

The waitlist will close on October 17th.

PLEASE NOTE - This even is now full. If you have registered and your plans have changed please call 712-545-3283 & cancel your reservation on or before Wednesday, October 17th. This allows us to open those spaces to guests on our waitlist and prepare materials.

Please dress for the weather, bring water, and wear appropriate footwear as much of this event will take place outside. Insect repellent & sunblock are also recommended. Please note this program may include pedestrian travel over uneven surfaces.

Attendees must purchase a $3.00 per vehicle daily entrance pass or have a Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation membership to attend this program. Daily entrance passes may be purchased with exact change or a check at the front gate & may be purchased the day of the event. PCF memberships may be purchased for $20.00 from staff at any of our parks or at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center during regular business hours. There is no additional fee to attend this program, free will donations are encouraged and will support continued programming opportunities in Pottawattamie County.

While this event is adult friendly it is not pet friendly, please leave your canine friends at home. Service animals are always welcome. Weather permitting.

2018 Programs Sponsored by the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation