As part of Omaha Creative Institute’s ongoing commitment to support local artists by providing grant, exhibition, and professional development opportunities, we are pleased to announce the project chosen for our 2017 Omaha Gives Back Grant: African Body, Soul & MVMNT: A Window Into the Past by Edem K. Garro of Edem Soul Music.This event is free and open to the public with RSVP:https://soulmvmntproductions.ticketleap.com/africanbodysoulandmvmntawindowintothepast/

*Ghanian food served at 6:30pm

African Body, Soul & MVMNT: A Window Into the Past, conjures up the sounds, emotions, and lived experiences of African peoples transported to the Americas by slave traders for the sole purpose of being bought and sold on a commodity market. The performance will trace, through African drumming, singing, and dancing, the journey of generations of African Americans from dehumanization and oppression to hope for a more equitable and inclusive present and future.

African Body Soul & MVMNT will be performed privately for members of Omaha’s Boys and Girls Clubs and Girl’s INC to celebrate Black History month in February, and again on March 16th, during an event that will be free and open to the public at Hi-Fi House.

About Edem Soul Music:Edem K. Garro was born and raised on both the east coast and in the midwest. Edem sings in her native tongue, called ‘Ga,’ which originates from the Ga Tribe of Ghana, West Africa. Growing up, her parents made sure that she always understood and remembered where she came from. They not only taught her the language but the culture as well. One thing Edem’s mother taught her, was that under no circumstances, was she ever to forget who she was, or where she came from.

Edem Soul Music has performed at venues in Omaha like Slowdown, the Kaneko, and as part of the LIncoln Calling Festival in 2017. She is a former fellow at the Union for Contemporary Art and believes that sound has the ability to communicate on an emotional level that enriches understanding and encourages compassion.About Omaha Creative Institute: Omaha Creative Institute is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide artists with the training and opportunities they need to build an economically sustainable career in the arts. We do this by providing professional development, offering grants to individual artists, and connecting artists and patrons.