AIM Tech Celebration

Please join us at our annual “Tech Celebration and Awards” event on Nov. 15, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Founders One Nine in Omaha. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, please visit: http://careerlink.com/techcelebration

The Tech Celebration is a night of uplifting recognition of the community's top tech talent, achievements and contributions that work tirelessly to elevate our city's tech economy.

This year, AIM is relaunching our Tech Celebration as not only a way to recognize our community, but also as our new AIM Brain Exchange annual fundraiser. If you'd like to sponsor the event or donate silent auction items to support AIM's nonprofit efforts to build youth tech talent through the AIM Brain Exchange, please contact Audrey Black at ablack@aiminstitute.org or (402) 345-5025 x241.

Event schedule:

5:30: Complimentary Drinks, Hors d’oeuvres, Entertainment and Silent Auction

6:30: Dinner and Awards Show