Ain’t No Good Man is the debut soul album from Lisa St. Lou, featuring legendary Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, Meters founder Cyril Neville, and Dumpstafunk’s Ivan Neville.

Lisa St. Lou and Tor Hyams will be joining us at Hi-Fi House on Sunday, October 28th to perform new songs from Ain't No Good Man. Singer Howie D (Backstreet Boys) will be Lisa’s special guest at this performance.

Recorded at The Parlor in New Orleans, Ain’t No Good Man features twelve original songs which harken back to early 1960’s soul, but with a modern sensibility.

Mixed by 23-time Grammy winner Al Schmitt (Capitol Records) and produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Tor Hyams, Ain't No Good Man is meant to inspire and empower women...and the men who love them. It's for anyone who has been in a relationship and comes out on the other side, forever changed and better for it.

This all-ages event is free and open to the public. Doors at 6:30 and performance at 7!

More:Tor Hyams (Producer):Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Tor Hyams has produced and written for Diane Warren, Joan Osborne, Howie D. (Backstreet Boys), Lou Rawls, Isaac Hayes, Michelle Branch, JC Chasez, Vivian Campbell, Edwin McCain, Lisa Loeb, Perry Farrell, Broadway Star Rachel York, Gretchen Parlato, and many more.