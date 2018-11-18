An Afternoon with A.J.K. O’Donnell

Join us at OutrSpaces with author, artist, and award-winning activist A.J.K. O'Donnell for a community support celebration! Recently returning from L.A. & San Francisco, this event will be an opportunity to support the tour’s continuation to Chicago, Boston, and NYC.

Pre-Sale tickets include a signed copy of This Void Beckons, early entrance & seating, appetizers, open bar, never-before-heard poetry readings, & a surprise announcement!

Additionally, the afternoon will be a time for dialogue & questions about the author, her work, and the lived experiences that shape her. This intimately curated event in a.j.k.’s hometown, is something you won’t want to miss.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

2:00- All-Access Party

3:30- Book Overview & Author Interview

3:45- Poetry Reading

4:00- Open Q&A

4:30- Public Book-Signing

5:00- Event End

*All-Access-Pass is $30 at door*

*Remaining event entrance available at 3:30 for a suggested donation of $10*

Proceeds and Donations support the artist’s tour and OutrSpaces.

This program is an OutrSpaces Artist Collaborative Event.