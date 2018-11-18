An Afternoon with A.J.K. O’Donnell

Join us at OutrSpaces with author, artist, and award-winning activist A.J.K. O'Donnell for a community support celebration! Recently returning from L.A. & San Francisco, this event will be an opportunity to support the tour’s continuation to Chicago, Boston, and NYC.
Pre-Sale tickets include a signed copy of This Void Beckons, early entrance & seating, appetizers, open bar, never-before-heard poetry readings, & a surprise announcement!
Additionally, the afternoon will be a time for dialogue & questions about the author, her work, and the lived experiences that shape her. This intimately curated event in a.j.k.’s hometown, is something you won’t want to miss.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
2:00- All-Access Party
3:30- Book Overview & Author Interview
3:45- Poetry Reading
4:00- Open Q&A
4:30- Public Book-Signing
5:00- Event End
*All-Access-Pass is $30 at door*
*Remaining event entrance available at 3:30 for a suggested donation of $10*
Proceeds and Donations support the artist’s tour and OutrSpaces.
This program is an OutrSpaces Artist Collaborative Event.