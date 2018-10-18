An Evening with Michael Stuhlbarg: A Serious Man with Q&A

A string of meaty roles for some of the greatest living directors followed, including standout performances in Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, as well as featured roles on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and FX’s “Fargo”. Then, in 2017, Stuhlbarg stole scenes (and maybe even whole shows) in Call Me by Your Name, The Post, and The Shape of Water — all Best Picture nominees.

On the heels of this cinematic hat trick, Film Streams is proud to welcome Stuhlbarg for a special screening of A Serious Man and post-show Q&A about his career.

Stuhlbarg will also participate in a free public discussion and Q&A on Friday, Oct. 19 from 10 – 11 A.M. in UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service building, room 101. Parking with no permit will be available in either Dodge Campus parking garage. UNO School of the Arts Director Jack Zerbe will emcee the event, which will focus on Stuhlbarg’s career trajectory and at what moments he felt his work has made a positive contribution to public dialogue on important issues of the day. Guests without a valid UNO parking permit are encouraged to park in either of UNO’s Dodge Campus parking garages.