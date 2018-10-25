Animus: Film vs. Book featuring The Princess Bride

1877 Society, a group of library enthusiasts and advocates in their twenties, thirties, and forties who support the Omaha Public Library Foundation, will host “Animus: Film vs. Book” at Aksarben Cinema on Thursday, October 25.

The fifth annual fundraiser will screen the 1987 film "The Princess Bride,” directed by Rob Reiner.

Attendees are encouraged to read the book, written by William Goldman and first published in 1973, prior to the October 25 fundraiser.

A spirited audience discussion will follow the movie, on which version of the story was better.

“Animus” proceeds will benefit Omaha Public Library programs and services this year.

"Animus: Film vs. Book" Thursday, October 25 at Aksarben Cinema6 p.m. screening8 p.m. panel discussion, featuring Jane Skinner of Omaha Public Library; Ryan Syrek of The Reader; and emcee Matt Tompkins of Omaha Live.

Tickets:$20 per person; admission includes one small popcorn, one beverage, and your movie ticket.

Visit http://aksarbencinema.com/showtimes.html and scroll to October 25 showtimes.

In 2015, the 1877 Society launched “Animus.” Nearly seventy attendees gathered at Aksarben Cinema for a lively film and book comparison. Up for debate was Stephen King’s 1977 best-selling novel The Shining, versus the 1980 film of the same name directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson.

The 1877 Society Steering Committee includes Sarah Baker Hansen, LaShonna Dorsey, Tulani Grundy Meadows, Sarah Hanify, Katie Kemerling, Quentin Lueninghoener, Jessica McKay, Autumn Pruitt, and Jesse Sullivan.

Visit www.1877society.org for more information, or contact the Omaha Public Library Foundation: foundation@omahalibrary.org or (402) 444-4589.