ARTalk + Exhibition Opening Reception

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts invites the public to the opening of two new exhibitions, beginning.break.rapid: Kenji Fujita & Barbara Takenaga guest curated by Sheila Pepe and Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism's Temporal Bullying curated by Taraneh Fazeli, 2018 Bemis Curator-in-Residence. Both exhibitions will be on view through June 2, 2018.

6–8 PM – Public Opening Reception

6:30 PM – ARTalk with Curators Taraneh Fazeli and Sheila Pepe

Free and open to the public. Free parking available.

The 2018 Curator-in-Residence program is made possible by Carol Gendler and the Mammel Foundation. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

beginning.break.rapid: Kenji Fujita & Barbara Takenaga and Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism's Temporal Bullying are supported, in part, by Deanna and Fred Bosselman, Douglas County, Omaha Steaks, and Security National Bank.