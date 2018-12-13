ARTalk + Exhibition Opening Reception

"I let them in. Conditional Hospitality and The Stranger" is a two-person exhibition featuring videos by Kader Attia and Candice Breitz, curated by Taraneh Fazeli, 2018 Bemis Curator-in-Residence. Amidst the current “migration crisis,” these artworks interrogate who is afforded the right to speak or the ability to be understood considering dominant representational narratives and the political, socio-psychological, and technological systems that shape our understandings of self and the communal.

6–8 PM – Public Opening Reception

6:30 PM – ARTalk with Taraneh Fazeli, Bemis 2018 Curator-In-Residence + Rachel Adams, Bemis Chief Curator and Director of Programs

Following the ARTalk, guests are invited to enjoy a casual reception celebrating the opening of "I let them in. Conditional Hospitality and The Stranger" on view at Bemis Center through February 23, 2019.

