Artison Family Photos & Artifact Donations

As the Museum receives a significant donation of photos and artifacts from the Artison Family that pertain to the early history of Omaha’s African American community.

The donation consists of large photos of Mrs. N.P. (Minnie) Patton, owner of the Patton Hotel, originally located on South 11th Street between Pacific and Mason Streets (presently the site of the main Post Office). The hotel was recently mentioned in an Omaha World Herald article about “The Green Book” locations in Omaha.

The donation will also include original patriotic posters over 100 years old displaying African American servicemen and their families during World War I, and a copy of a 1915 edition of “The Monitor” community newspaper featuring The Patton Hotel and other items of interest to “the approximately 8,000 Colored People in the Omaha vicinity” at that time