ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac

to Google Calendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00 iCalendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00

The B. Bar 4330 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68105

IT IS THAT TIME OF YEAR FRIENDS! 

AllSortsOfGood's Christmas Miracle is coming back with another year of debauchery! We have quite the party lined up with drink specials and the tunes of ASOG, Supper, and DJ Scoots Mac. LET'S GET DOWN!!!

+++

Saturday, December 22ndThe B. Bar (Under Castle Barrett, 4330 Leavenworth St.) Doors at 8 pm, $5 CoverMusic promptly at 9 pm

+++

AllSortsOfGood - https://www.facebook.com/AllSortsOfGood/

Supper - https://www.facebook.com/Supper-451154685302865/

Music also coming from DJ Scoots Mac!

Info
The B. Bar 4330 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68105 View Map
to Google Calendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00 iCalendar - ASOG's Xmas Miracle featuring Supper + Scootsmac - 2018-12-22 21:00:00