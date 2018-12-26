Author Jim Trebbien Book Signing "It's A White Life"

"It's A White Life" Jim was born in the northern Iowa small town of Milford. He lived on a farm, went to college, hated English composition, but earned his degree in Math. He worked in restaurants and eventually started teaching Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management. 7 years before retirement he was promoted and served as the Dean of Culinary, Management, and Horticulture at Metropolitan Community CollegeHe never thought he would write a book, until he met Cameron and knew he had a story to tell.