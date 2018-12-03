Author Kate Klise

Omaha Public Library welcomes Kate Klise, the Golden Sower Award-winning author, who is best known for the "43 Old Cemetery Road" series and the "Regarding" series. Klise will speak about her books and the writing process, answer questions, do a group story-writing activity and sign copies of her books after the presentation. The Bookworm will be on hand for attendees to purchase books, while supplies last. No reservations or tickets are required. Seating is on a first-come/first-seated basis and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.