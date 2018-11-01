Voted one of the top 100 shows in the country according to Sunshine Artist Magazine. Hourly gift certificate drawings, food & drink, Free Parking, and lots of family fun!
For Vendor info please contact Huffman Productions
Tickets
Beat the line & buy your tickets for the Autumn Festival in advance either at the Ralston Arena Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-6pm or online!
Entrances for Craft Fair
Northeast Entrance - Cash Only
Southeast Entrance - Cash and Credit
SHOWINGS
- Thursday, November 1, 2018 – 11:00 AM - 9:00PM Add to cal
- Friday, November 2, 2018 – 11:00 AM - 9:00PM Add to cal
- Saturday, November 3, 2018 – 9:00 AM - 7:00PM Add to cal
- Sunday, November 4, 2018 – 10:00 AM - 5:00PM Add to cal