Banned Books Week Party at Brothers 2018!

Brothers Lounge 3812 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Celebrate Banned Books Week with your friends from Solid Jackson Books, Dundee Book Company, and Brothers Lounge!

We'll have a trivia game and other activities. Plus beer, cocktails, and darts! Grab a pint or two, join the conversation about why it's important to keep free speech free, and stick it to the book-burners by perusing important books that some want to label as obscene. And some that are obscene, but only in the best ways. 

A selection of banned and band books (both used and new) will be available for purchase.

Brothers Lounge 3812 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131
