Banned Books Week Party at Brothers 2018!

Celebrate Banned Books Week with your friends from Solid Jackson Books, Dundee Book Company, and Brothers Lounge!

We'll have a trivia game and other activities. Plus beer, cocktails, and darts! Grab a pint or two, join the conversation about why it's important to keep free speech free, and stick it to the book-burners by perusing important books that some want to label as obscene. And some that are obscene, but only in the best ways.

A selection of banned and band books (both used and new) will be available for purchase.