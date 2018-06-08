Save the date! In place of our traditional Cinco de Mayo celebration, OneWorld Community Health Centers is “switching up” our party with a baseball-themed event. We will be “taking a swing” at our new spring fundraiser on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be held at Blatt Beer & Table downtown (610 N. 12th St.) on the rooftop beer garden. Please plan to join us for a laid-back evening of pre-College World Series fun complete with live music, ballpark food and beverages.

All proceeds from the event will support OneWorld’s Baby Boutique, which helps low-income, underserved families prepare for newborns by providing them with essential items. Every time expecting families attend prenatal and newborn appointments or classes, they earn “baby bucks” to spend on outfits, blankets, diapers and more in the Baby Boutique. With baby essentials as incentives, the Boutique encourages new mothers to seek early and consistent prenatal care.

For tickets and more information about Baseball, Brews and Babies, Too!, please visit www.OneWorldOmaha.org/spring-event or contact Fundraising and Events Specialist Kelsey Brozek (kbrozek@oneworldomaha.org / (402) 502-8940).

*YP pricing is available.