Beer and Building Pairing

Join us Friday, March 9th, from 7:00p to 9:00p for a unique event. Restoration Exchange Omaha is teaming with Zipline Brewing to provide unique pairings of well-crafted and locally significant Omaha buildings with well-crafted and regionally significant beers. Have you ever looked at a historic building and wondered what beer style it reminded you of? Of course not – so we have done the legwork for you. If you love old buildings, come learn about the characteristics and craft that goes into making great beer. If you love craft beer, come learn why some historic, well-crafted buildings are so significant.

Hopefully you will end up trying a beer you have never had with your new-found appreciation, or find yourself looking up and seeing our historic built environment with fresh eyes.

The event is free and first-come/first-served, with 20 percent of the beer sales going to Restoration Exchange – so Thanks Zipline!