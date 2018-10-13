Bemis Park Historic Neighborhood Tour

Join Restoration Exchange Omaha for its 13th Annual Neighborhood Tour featuring Historic Bemis Park.

The Bemis Park Neighborhood is situated just north of Cuming Street and runs to Hamilton Street between 40th Street and 33rd Streets. The neighborhood contains a Landmark Heritage District and is notable for its mix of 19th and early 20th century structures. Bemis Park was the first subdivision in Omaha designed to respect the topography rather than forcing a grid street pattern. It’s curved, tree-lined streets were considered very modern when it was planned. The architecture in the Bemis Park neighborhood is varied. The 10 homes featured on this year's tour include examples of Queen Anne, Arts and Crafts, Neo-Classical and Vernacular styles.

The tour will run from 10:00 to 3:00 on Saturday, October 13th & Sunday, October 14th. The 2.5-mile tour route from home to home is walkable, but a free shuttle is provided for those who’d like a lift. The tour will begin at Augustana Lutheran Church, 3647 Lafayette Avenue. The tour is self-directed and will be held rain or shine.

Tickets are $15 or $10 for REO Members. Tour tickets and memberships and can be purchased online at www.restorationexchangeomaha.org, or each tour day at Augustana Lutheran Church.

This event is generously sponsored by Hayneedle.