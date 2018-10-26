Benefit Art Auction + Concert

All proceeds support participating artists and raise critical funds for Bemis Center programs.

Tickets and additional details: bemiscenter.org/benefit

BENEFIT ART AUCTION Benefit Art Auction tickets include admission to the auction with hors d’oeuvres and open bar. Early admission discount available online only through August 26.

5:30 PM Doors Open, Hors d’Oeuvres, and Open Bar7:45 PM Silent Auction, Section 1 Closing8:15 PM Silent Auction, Section 2 Closing8:45 PM Silent Auction, Section 3 Closing9:15 PM Silent Auction, Section 4 Closing

CONCERT in partnership with Maha Music FestivalOkada Sculpture & Ceramics Facility (across from Bemis Center)9:30 PM Doors Open10:00 PM Destroyer (solo)11:00 PM Azure Ray

PREVIEW EVENTS

“Buy it Now” and absentee bidding available.

ARTIST AND MEMBER PREVIEW RECEPTION

Friday, October 12, 6–8 PM

Participating artists and Bemis members are invited to an exclusive preview of the Benefit Art Auction Exhibition. Memberships start at just $50/year; members at the Sustaining Level ($500) and above receive two complimentary tickets to the Benefit Art Auction. Join now at bemiscenter.org/membership and be the first to see the exhibition!

BENEFIT ART AUCTION EXHIBITION

October 13–26, Wednesday–Saturday 11 AM–5 PM and until 9 PM on Thursday

View the exhibition during regular gallery hours. Free admission.

OPEN HOUSE / OPEN STUDIOS

Saturday, October 13, 11 AM–4 PM

Celebrate the work of current artists-in-residence and the Bemis 2018 Curator-in-Residence, hear them talk about their artistic and curatorial practices, visit their studios and view their works-in-progress, view the Benefit Art Auction Exhibition, and participate in an all-ages art activity. Free admission. RSVP at bemiscenter.eventbrite.com.

GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS RAFFLE

Raffle Tickets –– $25/each

Visit the Benefit Art Auction Exhibition and you will be able to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a 4.76-carat diamond "slice" and 18-carat white gold necklace valued at $10,000, generously donated by Gunderson's Jewelers. Raffle ticket sales commence at the Artist and Member Preview Reception on October 12. Limited quantities available for purchase by cash or check only. The raffle winner will be announced in-between bands at the Concert. You do not need to be present to win.

PRESENTING SPONSORS

Clark Creative Group

Gunderson's Jewelers

Omaha Steaks

Owen Industries, Inc.

CORNERSTONE SPONSORS

Allens Home

Jerry Banks Group

LIV Lounge

Security National Bank

BENEFACTORS

Lund-Ross Constructors

PJ Morgan Real Estate

Ronco Construction Omaha

Upstream Brewing Company

CONTRIBUTORS

Lakewood Asset Management

Regal Printing Company

TICKETS + ADDITIONAL DETAILS AT BEMISCENTER.ORG/BENEFIT

Graphic Design: Clark Creative

GroupVideo: ThinkMotion

Music: Closeness