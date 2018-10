Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, in partnership with Maha Music Festival, presents a Benefit Concert featuring dream-pop duo Azure Ray and a rare solo performance by Vancouver indie-rock band Destroyer at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts on Friday, October 26. Doors at 9:30 PM. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door, pending availability.

Proceeds from the Benefit Concert directly support Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.

Information and tickets: bemiscenter.org/benefit