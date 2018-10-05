Benson Out Back! Alleyway Pop Up!

On behalf of the Benson Neighborhood Association, Benson First Friday, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Benson BID and many other neighborhood backers, we're excited to announce our vision for safer, greener, more accessible and welcoming alleyways within the heart of Benson!

This project is partially supported by the Omaha Neighborhood Grants Program, a collaboration between the Peter Kiewit Foundation, the Omaha Community Foundation, and ONE Omaha.

We call it Benson Out Back.

During October 5th Benson First Friday, we will be closing off the south alleyway between 60th St. & 60th Ave. for an awareness event with music, food, drink, celebrate public art, and to share the vision. We want your feedback on the future of the alleyways in Benson!!

Entertainment:

Mind and Soul 101.3 FM DJs

Aly Peeler

Jocelyn

Visual Art:

New public art by Brent Houzenga, Watie White, Nolan Treadway (work in progress) et al.Existing public art by Maggie Weber, Barrett Ryker, et al.

Projections by:TBA

Vendors:Jewelry by Hannah Hidalgo behind Revival

more TBA

This event will be a family fun event for people of all ages!

For more info and to get involved visit: http://www.bensonfirstfriday.com/alleys