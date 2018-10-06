Big Al's Free Music Festival and Food Drive 2018

Ages 21+ Free Admission

The free concert features live performances by top local music and comedy acts. Big Al’s Free Music Festival serves as a food drive for Food Bank of the Heartland. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned and dry food donations to be collected at the door.

The BAMF 2018 artists...

8:00 - 8:25 Music Stage - Tye Graye

8:25 - 8:35 Comedy Stage - Stephanie Finklea

8:45 - 9:10 Music Stage - Army of 2600

9:10 - 9:20 Comedy Stage - Makayla Kelley

9:30 - 9:55 Music Stage - Sam Adam Martin

9:55 - 10:05 Comedy Stage - Kyle O'Reilly

10:15 - 10:40 Music Stage - Dereck Higgins

10:40 - 10:50 Comedy Stage - Brenna Grabow

11:00 - 11:25 Music Stage - Darren Keen

11:25 - 11:35 Comedy Stage - Ryan de la Garza

11:45 - 12:10 Music Stage - Big AL band