Big Bite & Supercrushw w/ Bib, Death Cow, & Ginger Ale at Reverb

Big Bite & Supercrushwith Bib, Death Cow & Ginger Ale

Tickets: $8On sale 5/18 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2rMDFtw

All ages / Doors at 8pm

Out of the basement and into the fire! After a seven-inch and a pair of cassette releases, Seattle's Big Bite is finally poised for their first long-player via Turnstile/Trapped Under Ice label Pop Wig. The new LP features eight tracks of Nineties post-grunge focus, with post-punk, psych and punk peppered throughout. The self titled release sees the band honing in on their raw and relentless sound. Go outside and break your guitar. For fans of rock music and fire signs.