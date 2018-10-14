Host organization: The 712 Initiative and Pottawattamie County Trails Association

Details: Registration is:

$5 for riders 18 and under, includes bike helmet

$20 for adult riders, includes t-shirt

Gather your friends and family for BIKEtober in the Bluffs, a family-friendly bike event happening on the 100 Block!!

Starting 12 p.m. with sign-in and registration, there will also be a bicycle safety rodeo led by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with the rodeo, True Wheel Bicycle Co. and Xtreme Wheels will be giving bike demos, fittings and tune-ups before the ride.

Two routes to choose from. A long 24-mile route and a 14-mile route for families. The long ride starts at 2 p.m. and the family ride starts at 2:15 p.m. A social ride will start at 2:30 p.m.

Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult to ride.