Named after the famed Blackstone Hotel, this district is one of Omaha's newest and hottest spots to grab a bite to eat, a craft cocktail, or a cool dessert. Walk the streets of what was once Omaha's wealthy "Gold Coast," and learn a bit of history while sampling a variety of the district's best food stops.

We'll take you on a culinary adventure that will mix architectural elements of Omaha’s history with some of the most mouth-watering dishes that the Blackstone District has to offer! Come and experience the rich history of this newly rejuvenated district!

- Enjoy delicious food tastings from a variety of locally-owned restaurants and dessert shops.

- Discover some of Omaha's classic eateries that all the locals love, as well as the most talked about new and award-winning favorites.

- Sample a variety of foods from many different styles and cuisines.

- Delight in the Blackstone District's mix of old-world charm and cutting-edge style.

- Learn about the exciting history of this historic area and Omaha's culinary scene.

The tour includes a sample of the best in the area, and the itinerary changes as there are too many wonderful places to try to adhere to a single route.

Enjoy the perfect combination of culture and cuisine on our signature Blackstone District Walking Food Tour as you Savor the City, one bite at a time!