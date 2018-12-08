Bleed The Dream ~ Gallivant ~ The Long Awaited ~ Badsquatch

Bleed the Dream: (L.A.) Formed in 2003, Bleed the Dream boasts a passionate screamo-rock hybrid sound.

Adhering to a D.I.Y. ethic and boasting collective influences from Bad Brains to Faith No More to Radiohead to Glassjaw, Bleed the Dream took to their van and steadily worked on building their name through their live show. Hard work and great networking snagged them spots on the 2003, 2004, and 2005 runs of the Warped Tour.

Gallivant: a riff based rock band that is based out of Omaha, NE. Known for their eccentric stage presence and catchy music.

The Long Awaited: thelongawaited.bandcamp.comBadsquatch: Return to the Club