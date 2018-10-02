Bob Moses with Special Guest Mansionair at The Waiting Room

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3640832?partner_id=226&cobrand=1percent

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Bob Moses: Battle Lines Tour

with Special Guest Mansionair

Tickets: $25On sale 6/8 at 10am: http://bit.ly/BobMosesOmaha

All ages / Doors at 7pm 

Bob Moses, the Vancouver-bred duo consisting of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, came to life in the Brooklyn underground scene in 2012. Early single releases on taste-making electronic label Scissor & Thread led to signing with Domino and the late 2015 release of their debut album Days Gone By. 

Meshing guitar licks, a moody smolder and a dash of dance-floor ambience with lyrical depth and classic songwriting, the duo created a sound that appeals equally to club goers and rock music fans. Translating their sound seamlessly to the live performance realm, years of nonstop global touring - including appearances at every major festival from Glastonbury and Coachella, to EDC, Lollapalooza and beyond - cemented the duo’s reputation as a must see live act. A standout performance on The Ellen Show, a pair of nominations at both the Junos and the Grammys (and a Grammy win), and a top 15 US Alternative radio hit with "Tearing Me Up,” have further sealed the band’s burgeoning mainstream success. 

May 2018 saw the announcement of a headline US tour and the release of track “Heaven Only Knows,” the first new music from the next exciting phase for Bob Moses.

Info
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104
