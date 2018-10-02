Bob Moses with Special Guest Mansionair at The Waiting Room

Bob Moses: Battle Lines Tour

with Special Guest Mansionair

Tickets: $25On sale 6/8 at 10am: http://bit.ly/BobMosesOmaha

All ages / Doors at 7pm

Bob Moses, the Vancouver-bred duo consisting of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, came to life in the Brooklyn underground scene in 2012. Early single releases on taste-making electronic label Scissor & Thread led to signing with Domino and the late 2015 release of their debut album Days Gone By.

Meshing guitar licks, a moody smolder and a dash of dance-floor ambience with lyrical depth and classic songwriting, the duo created a sound that appeals equally to club goers and rock music fans. Translating their sound seamlessly to the live performance realm, years of nonstop global touring - including appearances at every major festival from Glastonbury and Coachella, to EDC, Lollapalooza and beyond - cemented the duo’s reputation as a must see live act. A standout performance on The Ellen Show, a pair of nominations at both the Junos and the Grammys (and a Grammy win), and a top 15 US Alternative radio hit with "Tearing Me Up,” have further sealed the band’s burgeoning mainstream success.

May 2018 saw the announcement of a headline US tour and the release of track “Heaven Only Knows,” the first new music from the next exciting phase for Bob Moses.