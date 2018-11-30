Bokr Tov Album Release / Thick Paint / Bed Rest

"Bokr Tov are C. Allen Jenkins, John Paul Joyce, Andrew Randolph, & Zachary Roland. They are an Omaha rock n' roll band with an exciting live show & a broad range, equally at home in both post-punk burners & jangly guitar-pop tunes. They are proud to present their debut full-length album, Nothing Is Immune.

Nothing Is Immune was created under urgent circumstances, recorded over one weekend just before co-founding member Matt Ehlinger defected to Chicago. With Matthew Carroll & Nate Van Fleet (both of See Through Dresses) at the helm, the band achieved a grittier studio reflection of their live set & a sonic coherence previously unheard on their eponymous EP. The new album is defined by clever melodic turns, lyrics that tie the personal to the political, & of course Bokr Tov's trademark guitar-heavy energy. These songs will get stuck in your head, & they have a pop sensibility that belies the restlessness of the material. Nothing Is Immune is Bokr Tov as mosaic - the whole greater than the sum of its parts."