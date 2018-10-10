Borzoi - Austin / Leafblower

Borzoi --post punk
https://borzoi12xu.bandcamp.com/ - New Album
Press
“A band you’d have expected to once see on a Jesus Lizard or Cows bill, not for their stage antics but intensity. Melody pervades and builds along the stop starts, blistering bass and cymbal thrashing and vocal hooks of ‘Pinnacle’ – which is four of the best minutes to be had in Austin or anywhere else.”
– Nada Mucho
“Their music makes me want to drive all night while swinging a rattlesnake around my head and go home and fuck my wife.” – White Bronco
“Promisingly grimy.” – Ovrld
“Discordant, distorted guitars.” – KVRX FM
“Scuzzy feedback storms.” – The Austin Chronicle
Leafblower
https://leafblowermusic.bandcamp.com/
$5.00
21+
https://www.facebook.com/events/1990635924359235/
