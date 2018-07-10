The Bricks / Desiring Dead Flesh / Natural States

https://www.facebook.com/events/100178177538870/

The Bricks - Disturbing the peace in suburban neighborhoods with a punk rock message of revolution!

https://thebricksomaha.bandcamp.com/

Desiring Dead Flesh is an punk band from Mid-Michigan, Started in the summer of 2000 with the intention of recapturing what it was about the punk scene that caught my attention back in the day. Desiring Dead Flesh play fast and heavy punk rock, with an energetic and fun live show while combining lyrically serious songs with humor.

https://desiringdeadflesh.bandcamp.com/

The Natural States is Loud Omaha Punk Rock

https://m.facebook.com/thenaturalstates/

$5.00

always 21+