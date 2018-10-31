Bud Bronson & The Good Timers ~ Wagon Blasters ~ Dross

Advance Tickets: https://localstubs.com/events/bud-bronson-the-good-timers-w-wagon-blasters-and-dross

Bud Bronson & The Good Timers: Like the million other rock & roll bands touring Planet Earth in 2018, Bud Bronson & The Good Timers started playing music cause they didn’t wanna grow up. Six years later, after a high-voltage run of three EPs, two 7-inches, one full-length, eight coast-to-coast tours and live shows alongside Diarrhea Planet, Rozwell Kid, A Giant Dog, JEFF The Brotherhood, Parquet Courts, Twin Peaks, and more, the band is set to release their sophomore debut Between The Outfield And Outer Space (BTOAOS).

A departure from the blissfully positive quasi-arena rock of their debut LP Fantasy Machine, BTOAOS is a stakes-raising effort that turns the amps up to 11, acknowledges the futility of such cliched defiance, and proceeds to blow the roof off the garage anyway. Backed by an arsenal of first-raising singalongs, Rivers Cuomo fan-boy riffage, and shoegazey space-rock sheen, BTOAOS bursts forth with the question: “What future is there for a party band in these decidedly un-party times?” The answer, of course, is impossible to know, but this much is clear: between the outfield and outer space, anything is possible. https://soundcloud.com/budbronsonband/6-back-to-the-womb

Wagon Blasters: Speed! Nebraska veterans!

Dross:New band featuring members of Noah's Ark Was A Spaceship and Mint Wad Willy.