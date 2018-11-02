Cabaret Français

We invite you to come to Alliance Française’s Cabaret on Friday November 2 at Happy Hollow Country Club, 7-10 PM.

We will capture the cabaret mood with music by Anne Marie Kenny and Sean Kelly, two local performers with impeccable international music credentials. (See AFOmaha.org) Our younger generation will be represented by Master of Ceremonies, Danny Denenberg.

Our cabaret guests will be served elegant hors d’oeuvre and, of course, champagne. Santé!

This evening also serves the serious purpose of raising money for local Alliance Française initiatives. The silent auction will offer French related items that we anticipate will spark ferocious bidding wars.

Tickets and further details are available at AFOmaha.org. Reserve ASAP. Deadline Oct. 25.