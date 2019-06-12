Cadillac Jack Band at Hangout’s Bike Night

Come out and enjoy the American Dream / Hangout’s Wednesday Night Bike Night. Gates open @ 7pm. We will have contests, giveaways & Drink/Food specials second to none. In addition to this; come see/hear the area’s top bands perform on the Hangout’s outdoor stage from 8pm – 11:30pm.

This week performing we have: the Cadillac Jack Band.

One of the area’s hard working classic rock / rock bands.

ages 21+

No Cover Charge