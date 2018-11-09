Through his creative practice, Poskovic seeks to construct representations that suggest broader themes of displacement, exile, memory, and reconciliation. In his newest series, Crossing Series and Dream Series, he explores primative strategies of early cinema to investigate personal and social histories, shifting cultural identities, enviornmental transformation, migration, and alienation. Poskovic was a Bemis Center Artist-in-Residence during 2004 and 2007 in printmaking.
Call me Ishmael: Endi Poskovic New Works
Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108
Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map
