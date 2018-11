Hard Rock recording artists Calling Grace began their journey into the music realm in 2017, and are determined to hit the ground running as they manifest into a industry-worthy live-act and innovative group.

Edenforge - Edenforge is a new experimental/progressive metal band based out of Sioux City, IA.

I Am The Pendragon - Midwest Rock out of Omaha, NE

$7 at the door // Doors at 7:30pm // Show at 8:30pm