Candlelight Tour

The fort eerily comes alive at night just once a year to take visitors on an enchanted tour they'll never forget. This year, solve the mystery of Private Harris' fate.

Ticket prices:- $20 for adults- $15 for seniors (55+)- $15 for children (12 & under)

Fort Atkinson is a Nebraska State Historical Park in Fort Calhoun, which is a short drive north of Omaha. Tours start at 6' o clock and every 20 minutes thereafter. This is a walking tour and will take approximately 1.5 hours to complete. Refreshments served at the Council House at the end of the tour.

Please wear walking shoes and warm clothes. No flash photography or flash/cell phone lights. And no pets, please.

RESERVATIONS: Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call Sarah at 402-320-4055 AFTER 2:30 pm.

***If you call to make a reservation and we have run out of availabilities for this year, please let us know if this is something we should expand for next year.