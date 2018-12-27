Center for Holistic Development Community Kwanzaa Luncheon Fundraiser

Goodwill Community Room N. 72nd Street 4805 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68134

The Center for Holistic Development, Inc.(CHD) invites you to be join us for our 12th Annual Community Kwanzaa Luncheon Celebration. All proceeds from this event are used to support CHD’s mission of “Serving a diverse community by providing holistic behavioral healthcare services and education programs to individuals and families”. Your tax deductible donation will ensure the continuance of our impactful community programs.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Putting Principles into Practice – Self-Determination”. Hosted by Freddie Gray and including a brief featured speaker, we invite the entire community to join in the celebration at CHD’s luncheon, which features traditional cuisine. This year's luncheon will be held Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Goodwill Industries - Headquarters Office in the Durham Community Room located at 4805 North 72nd Street.

Sponsorship and business advertisement options are available by contacting Doris Moore OR Cathy Russell at 402-502-9788.

