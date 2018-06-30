Centerpiece w/ North By North & I Forgot To Love My Father

Centerpiece "Simple" EP Releasewith North By North & I Forgot To Love My Father

Tickets $7 ADV / $10 DOS On sale 4/13 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2EwMb4x

All ages / Doors at 8pm

Centerpiece is an indie rock band formed in 2016 in Omaha, NE lead by singer-songwriter Will Conner and featuring keyboardist Jay Nesmith, drummer Devin Klink, and bassist Braden Rapp. After releasing a debut EP in 2017, Centerpiece will release a self-produced sophomore EP titled “Simple” in June 2018. Their melancholy indie rock songs rely on traditional chord progressions and strong melody backed by instrumentation influenced by indie, lo-fi rock, and alternative pop rock.