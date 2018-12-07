“CHAIR-ity" Silent Auction Fundraising Event

OMAHA - Artist Members of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery are using chairs as the theme for the month of December. The artists are painting, sculpting and altering chairs for this event. The artists will have a silent auction with a buy now option during the month. The proceeds of this auction will go towards maintenance and repair to the building. The Gallery has recently replaced windows, renovated the small gallery and bathrooms and replaced an air conditioner. They currently need funds to repair the roof and are hoping to replace the remaining air conditioner and two furnaces. They are a 501(c) 3 nonprofit gallery.

The exhibition will be on display from December 4 through December 30, 2018, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, December 7, 2018 where you will have a chance to bid on a chair to support the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery.

Starting 40 years ago in space above M’s Pub, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery has always had at its core strong professional artists from the region. Several of the gallery’s current members have been involved for decades. Check the gallery’s Facebook page and Instagram for updates and feature shows.

Members of the Artists’ Co-op conduct educational and cultural outreach activities, and maintain and staff a gallery that features works in a wide variety of media, including sculpture, weaving, painting, pottery, photography, printmaking, glass, jewelry and drawing. Monthly opening receptions provide opportunities to meet member artists and learn more about their work.