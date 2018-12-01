Chasing the Light CD Release

Forever Endeavor, established in 2009, is a 4-piece melodic, hard rock band with origins rooted in Omaha, Nebraska. The group features a lineup that is familiar to midwest regional music scene, with singer/songwriter Cody Du (Shatterproof, Illusion of Gaia, Evandale), guitarist Scott Ray (Shatterproof, 18 Days), bassist Thomas Kellogg (Visions of Angels), and drummer Ryan Crawford (Shatterproof, 18 Days).

The band has been known for talking openly on stage about how music can provide a positive way to release anger, hurt, or pain -- and encourages their fans to know they are available to talk after shows if fans need someone to listen to.

"We want people to know that no matter what or who they struggle with, they don't have to fight alone," said drummer Ryan Crawford.

Forever Endeavor's newest full-length album Chasing the Light will be released on December 1, 2018, and showcases a cataclysm of power-driven guitars, bass, drums, and melody. The band started writing the album in 2017, and its entire production was done by guitarist Scott Ray.

Their sophomore single 'Existence' from the album was showcased by the release of a music video (directed/edited/filmed/produced by Inspired Film Studios), reigning in thousands of views on social media outlets.

Pre-Orders for Chasing the Light are now available on Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, and more.

Physical copies of Chasing the Light will be available for purchase at the merchandise counter at the event for $10.