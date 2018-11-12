Chastity at Reverb Lounge

Chastity is a world of its own from the mind of Brandon Williams. Reflecting the working class background of Whitby Ontario, Chastity’s songs are charged with the ethos of archetypal youth on the fringe. It was clear from the release of Chastity’s first demos that this was not “another punk band that can operate at only one speed.” Always concerned with the trending lack of accessibility and inclusivity in public spaces for the arts, the first Chastity show was held in Williams’ own bedroom where, packed wall-to-wall, the police were quickly called. But after the project’s second show supporting DC punk band Priests, Chastity was off to the races, sharing stages with the likes of with Metz, Chelsea Wolfe and Fucked Up. All without a full length recording out. Released summer 2018 with Brooklyn Label Captured Tracks, 'Death Lust' follows the plot of suffering to survival. The album begins on a tortured note with ‘Come’ and builds toward the plummeting finale of ‘Chains’, evolving from start to finish in a crescendo of severity. Pitchfork calls Chastity's music 'the Smashing Pumpkins if they’d signed to Dischord'.