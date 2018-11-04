Chili Crawl & Cookoff

Turn up the heat; we're getting chili over here!

Sunday, November 411am-3pmInside participating Midtown Crossing restaurants

Chili samplers ($3 each) & suggested drink pairings (prices vary) at each location.

Sample a variety of tasty chili recipes at your favorite Midtown Crossing restaurants! Visit as many restaurants as possible (in any order you’d like) and cast your vote for the best chili in midtown!

Participating restaurants include:

- 5168 Taproom

- Black Oak Grill Omaha

- Cantina Laredo

- Culprit Cafe and Bakery

- Della Costa

- LeadBelly Omaha

- Pickleman's

- Wohlner's Grocery and Deli

Plus, bonus discounts/fun at:

- The Corky Canvas Omaha & Corky Boards

- Cold Stone Creamery

*No modifications or substitutions, please. Cash recommended. While supplies last. Inside participating Midtown Crossing restaurants.