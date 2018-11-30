Cirque Musica Holiday

CHI Health Center Omaha 455 N. 10th Street , Omaha, Nebraska 68102

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is a fun-filled concert experience for the whole family featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica accompanied by holiday songs performed by a live symphony orchestra. Audiences will journey into a world of “Wonderland” with amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of the greatest holiday music of all time. CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music, LIVE, while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience.

